

CTV Vancouver Island





A Facebook video showing a Langford man towing a vehicle that’s blocking his driveway is stirring up lots of reaction online.

Adam Peyton, who posted the video, was working at a construction site across from where it happened.

He says the man came home to find a blue car blocking his driveway so he took matters into his own hands.

The unnamed man borrowed a strap from the construction site, hooked up the car to his truck and pulled it down Honeycrisp Avenue.

The video has blown up since Peyton posted it on Facebook, with more than 31,000 views.

Police have a message for anyone who encounters a similar scenario.

They recommend calling a bylaw officer if someone is parked where there shouldn’t be.

Officials say the man in the pickup truck could be liable for any damage done to the car.