

CTV Vancouver Island





It's a common sight on some parts of Vancouver Island but certainly not here: A black bear was seen wandering the shores of Esquimalt Lagoon, a migratory bird sanctuary in suburban Colwood.

A video of the bear was recorded Saturday night and posted to Facebook.

Karl, a nearby resident who declined to give his last name, said he's lived in the same house just metres from the lagoon for 20 years and has never seen a bear there.

"We hear about it at Royal Roads a lot but nothing out here," he said. "Because there really isn't that much forest area."

Last week a father and son in Langford were in their treehouse when a bear paid them a visit. They were able to scare the animal off.

It's unclear whether the bear is the same one spotted at the lagoon.

Officials are reminding all island residents to be bear aware, making noise while in nature and avoiding leaving garbage unsecured, even in suburban areas like Colwood and Langford.