Julia is sitting on the grassy boulevard with Lola, the dog she rescued 11 years ago.

"She has lived in Los Angeles, she has lived in the Cayman Islands," Julia says, petting the German shepherd. "And she has lived in Victoria."

No matter where Lola has called home – from California to the Caribbean – the dog has craved constant motion.

"Loves swimming, chasing tennis balls in the water," Julia says before showing photos of Lola emerging from a turquoise sea with a green ball in her mouth. "She just loved it!"

Today pine cones will substitute for tennis balls. Although the game begins differently than it once did.

"She spends a lot of time dragging herself around." Julia points to the pup's immobile back legs. "It's devastating to watch."

Lola has been living with a spinal disorder for the past year and a half. "This disease is not painful at all."

Julia says Lola shows no signs of physical discomfort or emotional distress. "Whatever she needs to do, she just goes for it."

Like when she needs to play, she just drags herself confidently towards the pine cone she wants thrown for her. Nothing will stand in the way of Lola playing, including my video camera, which she pushes aside to get to her wheelchair.

Julia bought it for her about six months ago. "Just took to it from day one," she says proudly. "Just happy as a clam."

Julia throws the pine cone and Lola races towards it. Although her tail can't wag anymore, you can see how happy she is.

Although the wheels have made the dog joyfully speed up, they've made her human gratefully slow down. "No matter how hectic your day is, no matter how busy," Julia explains. "I have a dog that needs special care. I need to take my time with her."

It's an opportunity to be inspired by a dog who, instead of starting to worry about the past or future, never stops living in the present like she's on a tropical vacation.