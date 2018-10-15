

CTV Vancouver Island





A street in downtown Victoria was blocked off Monday after a car smashed through the front window of a vape shop.

Pictures showed a white Audi fully inside of CEV Victoria on View Street, near Vancouver Street, Monday afternoon.

Witnesses say the car was trying to turn out of a nearby parkade when it clipped another vehicle, hopped the curb and went into the shop.

There's no word on what injuries, if any, either driver suffered. Paramedics, police and fire were also called to the scene.

"They both got up and walked away, so looks lucky today," said witness Cody Thomsen. "Guys ducked from behind, but that was about it."

Debris could be seen littering the sidewalk outside of the business.

The section of View Street was briefly cordoned off to traffic and pedestrians as first responders investigated. A tow truck later pulled the vehicle from the store.