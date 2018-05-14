A car crash in the middle of the night in Victoria sent a driver to hospital with serious injuries, badly damaged a coffee shop and has triggered an investigation by B.C.'s independent police watchdog.

Victoria police confirm that shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, a police officer was almost hit by a car that went through a stop sign at Quadra and Courtney Streets.

The same car then collided with another vehicle about 15 blocks away, at Quadra Street and Hillside Avenue, before smashing into a building at that corner.

The building is home to a coffee shop, The Nook Coffee & Tea, which was badly damaged along with both vehicles.

The driver of the car that smashed into the coffee shop suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office, which probes all cases of police-related injury or death, told CTV it is investigating the incident to see if there is any connection between the drivers’ injuries and the police officers’ actions or inactions.

Victoria Police have not said whether alcohol was a factor or if charges are pending. They have not yet said if anyone else was injured.

Tree Lowrie, the manager of The Nook Coffee & Tea, said she’s in shock after seeing the extent of the damage to the business.

“I am both heartbroken and surprised to wake up to this. We are such a small local business that has definitely tried to focus on community and to come to work on a Monday to find this is definitely really hard," she said.

Lowrie pointed to two wooden posts erected Monday morning to support the building after the crash.

“The foundation has been completely rocked. The damage is all inside. We’ve lost this entire Quadra Street side of our shop.”

An insurance adjuster was on site Monday assessing the extent of the damage, which is expected to take several weeks to repair.

The café has been open for the past two years and is owned by a local family who were out of town on Monday.

Lowrie said she was crestfallen when she found out about the incident.

“I was actually walking to work when I got tagged in a Facebook post and then I only live a few blocks away, and I ran here," she said. "And across the street I was able to see the glass broken and my heart just dropped.”

Lowrie said the coffee shop will reopen once all the repairs are completed.