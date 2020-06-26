COURTENAY -- A woman in her 50's has been sent to hospital as a precaution after colliding with a power pole and nearly landing in the Courtenay River.

The crash occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say the woman was the lone occupant of the vehicle, which was travelling from Comox to Courtenay along Comox Road.

After striking and sheering off a power pole, her vehicle continued to move before eventually coming to a rest near a popular bird viewing platform along Dyke Road, beside the Courtenay River.

The woman was assisted out of her vehicle and back up onto the road by a passerby.

RCMP say she was not seriously injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The crash resulted in power lines being brought down across the road and traffic being diverted for several hours.

Meanwhile, fluids from the vehicle appear to have ended up in the Courtenay estuary and a fuel slick could be seen travelling along the shoreline.

Police are continuing their investigation.