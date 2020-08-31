VICTORIA -- No injuries have been reported after a car crashed through a bike lane in downtown Victoria on Monday morning.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Broughton and Wharf streets after a car travelling northbound on Wharf Street lost control.

The vehicle first struck a traffic sign at a crosswalk in the intersection before smashing into a light post, where it came to rest.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene and say the bike lane is expected to reopen soon.

A tow truck was seen removing the vehicle at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Victoria police say they are investigating the crash.