Car crashes through Victoria bike lane
Published Monday, August 31, 2020 10:45AM PDT
VICTORIA -- No injuries have been reported after a car crashed through a bike lane in downtown Victoria on Monday morning.
The collision occurred near the intersection of Broughton and Wharf streets after a car travelling northbound on Wharf Street lost control.
The vehicle first struck a traffic sign at a crosswalk in the intersection before smashing into a light post, where it came to rest.
Police and firefighters responded to the scene and say the bike lane is expected to reopen soon.
A tow truck was seen removing the vehicle at approximately 10:15 a.m.
Victoria police say they are investigating the crash.
