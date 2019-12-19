Police, firefighters and paramedics are on scene after a car jumped a curb and crashed on a downtown Victoria sidewalk Thursday morning.

The crash happened in front of the Monk Office store on Blanshard and Fort streets.

One of the drivers and store employee Bradley Sharp tell CTV News that one car was struck by another vehicle that may have ran a red light at the intersection.

One vehicle ended up on the sidewalk with its airbags deployed after striking two mailboxes, a parking meter and a parked car.

There are no reports of injuries at this time and the Monk Office store remains open.

Both vehicles have now been towed away. Police contiue to investigate.