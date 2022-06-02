Car crashes into Victoria hospital, seriously injuring passenger

Three people were injured Thursday morning after a car crashed into the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria.

The woman driving the car was not seriously injured, while a female passenger sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, according to police.

Police say the four-door vehicle also struck a pedestrian who was walking at a crosswalk. The man sustained non-life-threatening abrasions, according to VicPD.

Victoria police said collision analysts would be on scene for several hours. (Victoria police/Twitter)

No one inside the hospital was hurt and the emergency room remained open.

Police say drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as factors in the crash, though the cause of the collision is believed to be "driver error."

Traffic in the area was disrupted while police and firefighters attended the scene.

Victoria police said collision analysts would be on scene for several hours. Visitors to the B.C. Cancer Clinic are being directed to the Trent Street entrance while the investigation continues.