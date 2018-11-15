

A car was fully engulfed by flames on the Malahat Highway, shutting the route down briefly.

Reports of the vehicle fire came in on social media at around 1:20 p.m. Thursday.

The vehicle appeared to be a Smart car. The driver, the lone occupant of the car, did not suffer any injuries in the blaze, according to Malahat Fire.

Witnesses said the car was in the southbound lane of the Malahat near the summit at Split Rock.

Reports came in that fire trucks and police were arriving at the scene shortly after. Mill Bay Fire later confirmed it responded on behalf of Malahat Fire, and that the blaze had been extinguished.

North and southbound lanes of the highway had reopened as of 2:30 p.m.