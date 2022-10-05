Candidates for Saanich mayor to face off in live debate

The two candidates for mayor of Saanich, B.C., will face each other Thursday morning in a live debate hosted by radio station CFAX 1070 and CTV News Vancouver Island.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the one-hour debate LIVE on this page starting at 9 a.m.

Incumbent Fred Haynes was elected mayor in 2018. He will be challenged in his bid for re-election by Dean Murdock, a former three-term Saanich councillor and Capital Regional District director.

A full list of all the candidates for Saanich council and school district trustees, as well as polling locations and voting instructions, is available here.

The district will hold advanced voting on Oct. 5, 11 and 12, in different areas of the municipality.

The general voting day for B.C.'s 2022 municipal elections is Oct. 15.