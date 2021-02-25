VICTORIA -- A Canadian warship will conduct a sail-past of the Victoria area Friday ahead of its six-month deployment overseas.

HMCS Calgary and a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter will be visible from several spots along the Victoria-area waterfront starting at 4:30 p.m. near the Trial Islands off Oak Bay.

The ship will sail past the following locations at these approximate times:

Clover Point at 4:43 p.m.

Ogden Point at 4:53 p.m.

Macauley Point at 4:55 p.m.

Saxe Point at 4:57 p.m.

Esquimalt Lagoon at 5 p.m.

The public is encouraged to wear masks and physically distance at these locations if they are viewing the sail-past in person.

Alternatively, the event will be livestreamed on the HMCS Calgary’s Facebook page.

Following the sail-past, HMCS Calgary will depart for the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea for international counter-terrorism duties on Operation Artemis and Operation Projection.