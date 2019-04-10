

CTV Vancouver Island





Surfing will make its debut in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Canada is using Tofino as the battleground to help determine its team.

The 2019 Rip Curl Nationals run from May 10-12 to determine national champions in 10 separate divisions, but will also qualify the top finishers to compete at the Olympic Trials May 13-14.

"I think it’s amazing to have an all-Canadian event to determine our national champions," Tofino’s Pete Devries said in a release from Surf Canada Wednesday.

"In the past our Canadian champions have had to battle through rounds at an international event, which can skew the results for some competitors."

Both events will take place at Tofino’s Wickaninnish Beach.

The 2020 Olympic surfing competition will feature 20 men and 20 women, with a maximum of two men and two women from each country.