Canada Post suspends mail service in Nanaimo due to snow

Canada Post is alerting residents of service disruptions in the Mid-Island on Wednesday.

Mail carriers will not be making deliveries in Nanaimo, Ladysmith and Gabriola Island for at least Wednesday because recent snowfall has created unsafe conditions for delivery agents, says the post service.

"Delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so," said Canada Post in an update Wednesday.

"We encourage customers to clear the snow and ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes."

On Tuesday, the City of Nanaimo said that crews were still hard at work clearing and maintaining priority streets after recent heavy snowfall.

The city adds that garbage and recycling pick-ups in parts of the city of have been postponed until early January, weather permitting.

Updates on curbside pick-ups can be found on the City of Nanaimo's website.

East Vancouver Island residents, including people in Nanaimo, can expect more snowfall starting Wednesday night, according to Environment Canada.