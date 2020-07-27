VICTORIA -- Canada Post is asking Victoria residents to ensure their dogs are under control when packages are being delivered after several incidents were reported in the city.

According to Canada Post, delivery staff have reported 18 “dog incidents” in Victoria since the beginning of 2020.

“As much as we love our canine pets, they are protective of their home and their family, and it’s impossible for delivery agents to know how any dog will react when they approach your home to deliver the mail,” said Canada Post in a release Monday

The mail service says that all pets should be kept away from a home’s front door when packages are being delivered.

If dogs are already outside, Canada Post asks that pet owners make sure their furry friends don’t approach postal workers, due to dog bite and physical distancing concerns.

Canada Post recommends putting your pet in a different room until a delivery is complete, if possible.

“We continue to put the safety of our employees and the community first,” said Canada Post. “We thank all our customers for their patience and understanding.”