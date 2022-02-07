Campbell River whale watching companies merge, expect strong return this year

A retirement and the pandemic are causing two Campbell River, B.C. whale watching companies to change their operations.

Discovery Marine Safaris (DMS), which began operating in 2008, has been purchased by Campbell River Whale Watching, a move which will see all assets and the companies' employees merge.

"It’s really going to give us some year-round employment opportunities for more people to have careers in tourism, so that it’s not just a seasonable job, and we certainly do see that being a growing trend in tourism," said Stephen Gabrysh of Campbell River Whale Watching and Adventure.

Gabrysh says 10 employees from DMS will join his company's 19 employees, which will continue to be based out of the Discovery Harbour Marina.

"Discover Marine Safaris has a long history here in Campbell River," he said.

"They’re also one of the companies that pioneered ethical whale watching and conservation and research contributions. (We) shared those values as well so we thought merging the companies is a really good opportunity to bring those two sets of values together," said Gabrysh.

DMS was operated by Heike Garton and her husband, who now plan to spend their time RV’ing

"What I’m really proud of is, I can certainly say that between 2007 – our first season and now – Campbell River got finally recognized as the great tourist destination it is," Garton said Monday.

Similar to the activities of the whales they kept an eye on, Garton notes that the industry has gone up and down as well.

"As you know, tourism had a bit of a dip in 2008 and 2009. So after one good year we went right into the dip, survived that, and I mean you only get stronger then," she said. "Of course with the latest events here in 2020 we struggled through that."

Gabrysh is predicting a strong season for whale watching operations on the island, thanks in large part to the return of European visitors to the island.

He says the season, which runs from March to October, already has several bookings.

"We’re always taking bookings online throughout the whole year and the European bookings tend to come in a little bit earlier than the domestic bookings," he said.

"We’re seeing really strong bookings right now from Europe for later in the summer, July, August, September."