VICTORIA -- A Campbell River resident was taken to hospital and treated for carbon monoxide poisoning Friday after they were rescued from their home by the local RCMP.

Police were called to the home early Friday morning after a vehicle was left running inside the home’s garage.

Three attending officers found one person still inside the home as exhaust fumes filled the interior of the house, according to the Campbell River RCMP.

All three officers removed the person from the home. The victim was treated by paramedics and transported from the scene.

Police say one officer was also treated for carbon monoxide poisoning and taken to a health facility in a police cruiser.

“The selfless actions of the members on scene to put themselves in harm’s way to help this person makes me extremely proud today,” said Campbell River RCMP Insp. Jeff Preston. “Their efforts without a doubt prevented a tragedy.”

The officer is expected to make a full recovery. Police did not provide an update on the status of the victim.