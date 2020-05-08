VICTORIA -- The Campbell River RCMP say there was a significant rise in domestic violence reports this April compared to the same month last year.

In April 2020, police responded to 42 reports of domestic violence, nearly double the amount of calls received over the same period last year. In April 2019, there were 19 fewer reports of domestic violence for a total of 23.

RCMP do note, however, that in April 2019 there were fewer domestic violence reports filed compared to other years.

Mounties are now advising that community members try to avoid disputes when not sober. Last month, alcohol or drugs were a factor in approximately 41 per cent of all domestic violence calls, police say.

"It's important to acknowledge the role that substances play in domestic violence, " said Const. Maury Tyre.

"Unfortunately, we do see couples try to hash out their problems when alcohol or drugs are on board, and it's just not recommended," he said.

Police recommend discussing relationship challenges in calm and sober settings or seeking mediation if there are concerns of violence.

Contact information for local services, provided by police, are below: