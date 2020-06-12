CAMPBELL RIVER -- A Campbell River man has captured a unique wildlife encounter from his basement window: a nose-to-nose meeting of a deer and his house cat.

Gary Scales was in his basement on Tuesday and happened to look out his rumpus room window. He saw two deer walking by, tasting some of his newly planted greenery.

But Scales wasn't the only individual in the house to notice the wildlife.

"Our cat was sitting up on a shelf behind us and all of a sudden it took off towards the window and there was the deer and the cat nose to nose for about two minutes looking at one another," Scales says.

He says his inside cat, named Penny, seemed quite perplexed with what she was seeing outside.

"Her tail was just going crazy the whole time and they were just an inch or two away from the glass,” he says. “It was unreal watching them."

The deer decided it had enough of the encounter and then walked away. Scales says deer are in his yard quite often but this is the first time he's seen them pay attention to what's inside his home.