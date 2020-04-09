VICTORIA -- A busy grocery worker's efforts during the COVID-19 crisis were rewarded by a car thief this week.

Campbell River RCMP say a grocery store clerk who was working at the Thrifty Foods store on Ironwood Street discovered his vehicle was stolen sometime between 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday as the man was working inside the grocery store.

The vehicle is a green 2000 Honda Civic two-door coupe with purple wheels.

Anyone with information on the crime or the whereabouts of the Civic is asked to contact Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 and can quote File# 2020-4164.