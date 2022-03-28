Camosun College volleyball team wins national championship after flawless tournament

The Camosun Chargers volleyball team is shown. (Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association/Twitter) The Camosun Chargers volleyball team is shown. (Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Will Smith apologizes: 'I was out of line and I was wrong'

The day after slapping Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, the academy and viewers at home, saying he was 'out of line' and that his actions are 'not indicative of the man I want to be.'

CTV NEWS IN ROME

CTV NEWS IN ROME | Indigenous delegates meet with the Pope

Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors are in Rome for meetings with Pope Francis this week, hoping to secure a papal apology for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system. CTV National News is reporting from Rome and will be providing on-the-ground coverage of the talks with daily digital updates.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario