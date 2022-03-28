Camosun College volleyball team wins national championship after flawless tournament

Camosun College's men's volleyball team won this year's Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association championship this weekend, capping off the national tournament with zero set losses.

Several Camosun Chargers plays also took home tournament titles, with Vitor Pereira earning the Most Valuable Player award, Eduardo Bida taking home the First Team All-Star award, and Lorenz Vogel being named Second Team All-Star.

"The Camosun Chargers men's volleyball team completed an incredible season with the ultimate prize, national championship gold," said Camosun College president Lane Trotter in a statement Monday.

"The hard work and dedication the athletes and coaches committed this season paid off in the biggest way."

This weekend's victory was particularly sweet for head coach Charles Parkinson, who is retiring, as well as graduating players Pereira, from Brazil, and Morgan Humphreys and Dale McConnell, from Victoria.

"I couldn't be happier for every member of this team," said Parkinson.

"Our players bought into the game plan and our execution was really exceptional," he said.