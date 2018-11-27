

CTV Vancouver Island





Classes will resume at a Camosun College campus after a man allegedly broke into the building and intentionally set a series of fires on the weekend.

In an advisory to students, the college reported three buildings would reopen at its Interurban campus on Wednesday.

The Centre of Business and Access, Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence and Centre for Trades Education and Innovation were shut down for two days after a man broke into the buildings, smashing doors and setting several fires, according to police.

The man was still in one of the buildings when he was arrested by police.

Aaron Raschke, a 30-year-old Victoria residents, has been charged with break and enter, arson, mischief and theft.

No one was injured, but roughly 2,000 students were told to stay home as crews repaired smoke and water damage.

The college says access to the first floor of PISE will be limited as repair work is ongoing.