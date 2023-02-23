Camosun College picks partner for campus film studio plan

Camosun College is one step closer to making its big-screen dreams a reality after the school selected a preferred partner to design and build a film studio at its campus in Saanich, B.C.

The college announced Thursday that Toronto-based Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group was chosen as the winning bidder in the school's pre-qualification process to establish a film studio and digital media education centre.

"It is anticipated that the discussions will result in a formal agreement with Camosun, which will finalize the scope, timeline and cost to build a film studio with education components," the college said in a statement.

In 2021, the B.C. government chipped in $150,000 to help Camosun develop a business case for the studio and explore film education opportunities for Camosun students.

The school launched a solicitation process last fall to pre-qualify a preferred partner in the design and construction of the studio and film centre in exchange for a 99-year lease on the site.

Last year, the non-profit Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission established a new head office in Langford, B.C., in anticipation of a new film studio and soundstage that has been proposed for the Western Speedway site on Millstream Road.