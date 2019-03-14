

Scott Weston, CTV Vancouver Island





In the summer months, downtown Victoria is alive with colour. Works of art in can be found in unlikely places like bus shelters and alleys, or hanging from lamp posts.

But the City of Victoria says it wants to showcase even more art created by emerging and established artists, and is looking for submissions for three outdoor exhibitions.

"Art is a big part of our culture in Victoria and artists are really good at being able to represent the things that really matter to us as Victorians,” said Andrea Walker-Collins, Arts and Culture Liaison with the City of Victoria. “Public art is an important part of our civic experience.”

The three exhibitions are the summer banner program, the Commercial Alley outdoor art gallery and the Commute Bus Shelter Exhibition. One of the most popular and far reaching of the three exhibitions is the Summer Banner Program.

The four designs can be found hanging from lamp posts through the downtown core and James Bay.

"They are a representation of summer and that vibrancy that comes with that time off year," Walker-Collins said.

Submissions for each "Call to Artists” will be hurried by a selection committee of artists, design professionals and community members. Commute: A Bus Shelter Exhibition is open to emerging, Indigenous and multicultural artists from the Capital Region, including the Gulf Islands.

There will be three drop-in information sessions to provide artists an opportunity to meet with city staff and learn more about the three public art opportunities. For dates and times for the drop-in sessions and the deadlines for submissions go to www.victoria.ca/publicart.