Calgary man receives fine, 2-year ban for illegal hunting on Vancouver Island

(CTV News) (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hurricane Fiona: Why the storm's rare left hook is taking it straight to the Maritimes

One reason why Hurricane Fiona is already being labelled a ‘historical storm’ for Eastern Canada is because of its unusual left hook. Tracking for the storm released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that, once it passes the 40th parallel north, its trajectory appears to veer slightly left, taking it straight to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario