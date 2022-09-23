Calgary man receives fine, 2-year ban for illegal hunting on Vancouver Island
A Calgary man who claimed to be a B.C. resident in order to get a hunting licence in the province has been fined $2,875 and banned from hunting in B.C. for two years.
The case, which recently concluded in Port Hardy provincial court, began when conservation officers were conducting hunting compliance checks in October 2019 near the Vancouver Island community of Woss.
The BC Conservation Officer Service shared details of the case on its Facebook page Thursday, saying it hopes the penalty serves as a deterrent to others.
"Hunting big game in BC as a non-resident, without being accompanied by a licenced guide, an assistant guide with written authorization or a person with the required permits, is an offence under the BC Wildlife Act," the BCCOS said.
Non-residents are allowed to hunt small game unaccompanied in B.C., but must possess a non-resident licence and have completed hunter safety training.
A non-resident licence costs $53 plus a $22 Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation fee, while a B.C. resident licence costs $25 plus a $7 HCTF fee for residents under age 65, and just $6 plus a $1 HCTF fee for those 65 and older.
Additional fees for hunting specific species – mostly big game species – also apply.
