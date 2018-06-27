

CTV Vancouver Island





A power surge caused lights to flicker, televisions to turn off and set off ship alarms at CFB Esquimalt late Tuesday night.

At around 10 p.m., residents of Esquimalt and surrounding areas reported hearing sirens coming from the naval base, while others reported that the power momentarily went out in their homes.

Many turned to social media to try to find out what caused the incident.

What’s all the loud noise coming from the navy base in esquimalt tonight? Never heard loud horns go off in the middle of the night and for so long? @EsquimaltBC — Carina Tahmazian (@CarinaTazzy) June 27, 2018

What is happening on the South Island tonight? Duncan to Sooke to Gorge to Westshore, people reporting interrupted tv and radio signals & flickering power. Loud long horns in Esquimalt. No media reports. ???? ������???? #yyj — Fuzz (@Van_Isle_Fuzz) June 27, 2018

BC Hydro confirmed Wednesday morning that the power surge was caused by a cable fault at its Horsey substation, off Topaz Park.

The resulting surge caused lights to flicker in home, but had a greater effect on CFB Esquimalt – triggering alarms on vessels that were docked and connected to shore power.

The cable fault was quickly fixed, according to BC Hydro, and vessel sirens at the naval base were turned off after blaring for several minutes.