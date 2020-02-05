VANCOUVER -- A taxi driver is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a pedestrian in a shopping centre parking lot on Vancouver Island Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Saanich Police Department, officers responded to the Tillicum Shopping Centre shortly after 4 p.m. to investigate a call about an assault in progress.

Police said they were able to locate and speak to both men involved in the incident. They said they believe the pedestrian was about to enter a crosswalk when the taxi "suddenly turned in front of him."

The pedestrian yelled at the taxi driver, who stopped and got out of his vehicle to confront the other man, police said.

After some further yelling, the driver pushed the pedestrian to the ground, according to police.

Police said the driver was arrested at the scene and released on a promise to appear in court in March. The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries and then released, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and Saanich police are asking anyone who witnessed the altercation to contact them at 250-475-4321.