Long weekends are notoriously challenging on Vancouver Island roads and for ferry crossings, and it looks like this Canada Day weekend will be no exception.

It’s all about planning ahead to ensure you get where you want to go, say BC Ferries officials.

“A lot of the reservation space has been taken up, the allocations, that is typical for a long weekend,” said Deborah Marshall, Executive Director of Public Affairs for BC Ferries. “Reservations on a long weekend do tend to be fully subscribed.”

It is especially busy on the Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo crossing as there are only two ferries running.

A third ferry, which was out for propeller repairs, still isn’t ready.

However, the Coastal Inspiration is expected to be back in service in time for the Monday rush.

Planning ahead also applies to people headed to events where alcohol is served.

Police are cracking down on impaired driving and local departments expect to be dealing with a number of problems on the roads.

“On Vancouver Island alone we are looking at about 100 crashes on the long weekend, just on Vancouver Island. Twenty-one of those crashes will result in injuries,” said Saanich Police Sgt. Jereme Leslie.

He said drivers can also play an active role in prevention.

“If you are out driving and think you see an impaired driver, to call 911," said Leslie. "That’s certainly an emergency situation if you believe someone is impaired by alcohol and to call 911.”

If you are caught drinking and driving, not only could you face criminal charges, but you could get an instant 90-day driving suspension.

Leslie said there is a much better alternative.

“Find a safe way home.”