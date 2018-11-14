

CTV Vancouver Island





Someone might be getting a failing grade after a Bunsen burner left on at a Courtenay college led to the building being evacuated.

Fire crews were called to North Island College's Courtenay campus when overnight cleaning staff noticed smoke filling a classroom at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The building was evacuated and firefighters entering the classroom found a beaker containing a product that had been left on a Bunsen burner.

"The fume hood had been turned off which allowed some of the smoke from the chemical process of it heating up to escape into the classroom," said Courtenay Deputy Fire Chief Kurt MacDonald.

The burner was quickly taken care of be firefighters.

He said a response plan already in place for the college helped crews get everyone out without any injuries. Staff were checked out by paramedics out of precaution.

Asked whether or not the person who left the burner on might be getting an "F," Macdonald replied: "A strong C-minus anyways."