Bullets fly as two vehicles exchange gunfire in Langford
The intersection of Chan Place at Ronald Road in Langford is shown in this undated Google Maps image.
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 11:41AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 1, 2018 12:29PM PDT
Mounties are searching for two vehicles that sped through Langford exchanging gunfire Tuesday night.
West Shore RCMP were alerted to the gunplay at around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Ronald Road and Chan Place.
Witnesses said two vehicles, a dark truck and a white SUV or van, were firing bullets back and forth before speeding away toward Sooke Road.
Police found shell casings at the scene and are now asking witnesses or those with information to come forward.
"Our investigators are canvassing the area and talking with witnesses to determine what happened," said West Shore RCMP spokesman Const. Matt Baker. "We're asking anyone with information to come forward to the West Shore RCMP or Victoria Crime Stoppers"
Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police investigating a shootout in a quiet Langford neighbourhood. Shell casings found, K-9 unit on scene. Details tonight on @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/wGsPLPFILf— Jordan Cunningham (@CTVNewsJordan) August 1, 2018