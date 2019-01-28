Advertisers have long been criticized for over-selling their products. You know the ones. The pitch that promises the world only to finish with those all-too-familiar eight words: “actual product may not be exactly as shown.”

Vancouver Island’s “Jeff” – who asked to remain anonymous – is not one of those advertisers.

In 24 hours, nearly 28,000 people have read the West Shore resident's UsedVictoria post for a 1993 Subara Justy.

The post begins with Jeff asking four questions: "Have you dreamed about driving to work in a tin can? Do you want a car that blends into the crushing mediocrity of everyday life? Do you enjoy confusing people with a vehicle they've never heard of?”

The post then lays out how incredibly “basic" the vehicle is: It doesn’t have a CD player, there are no cup holders, it weighs as much as a “watermelon,” and according to Jeff, “sips gas like a middle-aged Karen sips her mimosa at brunch.”

In a phone conversation with CTV News, the poster says the overly candid approach to the post was deliberate.

“I’ve sold a few cars online before and it has always been kind of boring and tedious. I wanted to have fun with the post and thought maybe somebody would give it a bit more attention if I made it funny,” Jeff said.

Some of the vehicle's other so-called features include the absence of power-steering.

"Is your gym membership too expensive? Well every day is arm day in this Subaru because you gotta crank those windows…before I owned this car I couldn't even open a pickle jar; now I'm cracking walnuts with my bare hands,” it says.

Under the headline “interesting fact,” the poster details how the seats are covered in dog hair which won’t be vacuumed off. Jeff doesn’t care to clean the seats.

Since posting Saturday, Jeff has received several emails from all over B.C. including half-a-dozen responses from people who thought the post was really funny. Some have said it put a smile on their face. Others have requested to view the vehicle, including one person who was coming to take a look as soon as they could.

All kidding aside, Jeff tells CTV News the 26-year-old sedan really is a “great car.”

“It’s never let me down. It’s $1,000 and needs some repairs, apparently the suspension requires work, but is a nice little box to drive to work in.”

The poster says they bought the vehicle off its previous owner in Victoria and have had it since March 2018. Once it sells, Jeff says the plan is to buy something a bit more reliable – and newer.

Read the original post here. Warning: Post contains graphic language.