Firefighters have contained a small, fast-moving brush fire that spread into a wooded area near the community of Cobble Hill.

The human-caused blaze sparked on a property at the foot of Cobble Hill Mountain Monday afternoon.

A company was using a brushcutter to clear the property when a spark ignited a small fire, according to Cowichan Bay Deputy Fire Chief Steve McCaffery.

The company extinguished the fire and left the property, but humidity, heat and wind caused it to ignite again.

BC Wildfire Service responded with two vehicles and around eight or nine firefighters, while Mill Bay and Cowichan Bay fire departments responded with around 15 personnel each.

The blaze started as a grass fire and spread up a hill, dangerously close to a home at the top of the property, as it grew to about 1.2 hectares, McCaffery said.

A helicopter was on standby but firefighters on the ground managed to contain the blaze.

Crews were still on scene Tuesday to make sure there were no flare-ups.

The blaze is a reminder that although there haven't been as many wildfires so far this summer as in recent years, conditions are still "super dry," McCaffery said.

"Be cautious and play by the rules," he said. "With rain, people are getting complacent."

McCaffery said the BC Wildfire Service was investigating the fire.