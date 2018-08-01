

CTV Vancouver Island





Smoke was seen from as far as downtown Victoria as a fire broke out on a mountain near Langford.

Initial reports placed the fire at Bear Mountain, but fire officials said the blaze was actually burning on nearby Skirt Mountain.

Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said fire trucks were stationed on Bear Mountain Parkway, but the road was not closed to traffic.

Crews established a perimeter around the fire, which was burning in dense brush and was about 100 feet by 150 feet in size as of 1:30 p.m.

They doused the flames with water and Aubrey said he anticipated it would not grow much more.

Mutual aid from Metchosin and View Royal was on standby, and the BC Wildfire Service sent at least one attack helicopter to assess the blaze.