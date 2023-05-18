Brothers arrested after violent Saanich robbery in 2022

Saanich police say two men have been arrested for a violent robbery that occurred last year.

Brothers Jared McClure, 40, and Micah McClure, 44, were arrested on Wednesday following a months-long investigation into a robbery at a business that occurred on Aug. 3, 2022.

Police were called to the 3900-block of Quadra Street for the robbery just before 5 p.m. Witnesses told investigators that two men wearing "Halloween-style masks" entered the store, assaulted at least one worker, and then grabbed a till containing cash.

An employee followed the pair out of the store and chased them until one of the suspects turned around and pepper-sprayed the worker, according to police.

The pair were last seen running south on Quadra Street, though police seized a grey Honda Civic hatchback that witnesses said the masked suspects arrived in before the robbery.

Since then, the Saanich police major crime unit has been investigating the crime, including reviewing video footage and physical evidence.

On Wednesday, Saanich police and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team located the McClure brothers in Saanich and arrested them without incident.

They are facing three charges each, including robbery, possession of stolen property, and disguise with intent.

"We would like to thank those in the community that assisted our detectives in this investigation, as this brazen daytime robbery created significant public interest," said Saanich police spokesperson Const. Markus Anastasiades in a statement Thursday.

"We are very satisfied to have solved this crime," he said.

None of the charges have been proven in court.