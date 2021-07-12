VICTORIA -- British Columbians have logged more than one million virtual health visits, due in large part to the increased demand for physically distanced health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Provincial Health Services Authority.

The PHSA says virtual visits have skyrocketed from a pre-pandemic average of 1,500 virtual visits per week to 20,000 per week during the pandemic.

“The transformation in health care delivery in B.C. is remarkable,” B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Monday. “Virtual visits have become essential for delivering care to patients to keep them safe and healthy at home during COVID-19.”

The health minister added that virtual visits will continue to be available to British Columbians after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PHSA asked more than 1,200 patients for their opinions of virtual health visits and says the feedback was largely positive.

“Patients felt that virtual visits by video made it easier and faster to access care, allowed the inclusion of family members, and saved them travel time and travel costs,” the PHSA said.

“Based on a recent analysis, it is estimated that the one million virtual visits by video have saved patients in B.C. over 800,000 hours of travel time, over 22,000,000 kilometers traveled, and reduced the carbon footprint of our health care system by an estimated 8,000 tons,” the PHSA said.

The health authority says doctors and nurses have also responded favourably to virtual visits.

“Over 90 per cent of surveyed health care providers felt video visits were an effective way to deliver care during a pandemic, that they could effectively communicate with patients, and that they would continue to use video visits in the future,” according to the PHSA.

Among the benefits of virtual visits that patients cited in the survey were time saved and the ability to spend more time with a health-care provider without feeling rushed out the door.