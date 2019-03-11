Brief power outage hits Downtown Victoria
This map shows the extent of the power outage in Downtown Victoria Monday. (BC Hydro)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 6:29PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, March 11, 2019 7:08PM PDT
A large portion of downtown Victoria was temporarily without power Monday night.
According to BC Hydro, power was out west of Quadra Street all the way to the inner harbour between Summit Avenue and Belleville Street.
The outage affected several traffic lights as well as many businesses.
According to BC Hydro, about 2,600 customers were without power between 5:40 p.m. and 7 p.m.
BC Hydro says the outage was the result of a substation fault.