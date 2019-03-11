

CTV Vancouver Island





A large portion of downtown Victoria was temporarily without power Monday night.

According to BC Hydro, power was out west of Quadra Street all the way to the inner harbour between Summit Avenue and Belleville Street.

The outage affected several traffic lights as well as many businesses.

According to BC Hydro, about 2,600 customers were without power between 5:40 p.m. and 7 p.m.

BC Hydro says the outage was the result of a substation fault.