VICTORIA -- West Shore RCMP investigators say a strange man broke into a Colwood home and sexually assaulted a woman inside.

Police say the man, who was not known to the homeowner, forced his way into the house on Wednesday. Once inside, police say an adult woman was sexually assaulted.

The house is located near the intersection of Sooke Road and Metchosin Road in Colwood.

Police immediately began to scour the neighbourhood but were unable to find the suspect. A police dog unit was deployed to help in the search. Investigators say they do not have a description of the man to share with the public.

“You may see our officers in the area continuing the investigation,” said Const. Nancy Saagar of the West Shore RCMP.

Police say homeowners in the area should take safety precautions such as locking doors when home.

Mounties have not released any information on the woman’s condition, or how the man was able to enter the home.