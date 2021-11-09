'Bravest little warrior': B.C. boy dies in hospital after Halloween house fire

Victoria -

A five-year-old boy who was pulled from a house fire near Duncan, Vancouver Island on Halloween night has died following a stay at BC Children's Hospital.

Family members say that the boy, Enzo Wilson, developed an infection after receiving significant burns.

Doctors originally thought he had suffered burns to 36 per cent of his body, but it was later discovered that he had received burns to roughly 50 per cent of his body.

Family members say staff at the B.C. Children's Hospital "worked tirelessly" to treat Enzo, but his body stopped responding to treatments just ahead of his third surgery in a week.

"He was our strongest, toughest, most bravest little warrior that succumbed to his injuries," said Enzo's grandmother, Lucetta George-Grant, in a statement Tuesday.

Enzo died surrounded by family members, including his immediate family, grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles.

"His short presence in the world ignited so many and we are so sad to tell our community that he is coming home, but coming home to join our ancestors in the spirit world," said Enzo's aunt, Darla Smith, in a statement.

"He was a quiet kid with lots of love and humour to him," she added. "He loved his family so much and he will truly be missed by us and many others."

The family asks that the five-year-old be remembered for who he was, "and not as he had left us."

A GoFundMe campaign remains active for the Wilson family who also lost their home in the fire.