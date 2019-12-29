VANCOUVER -- A therapeutic centre for people with brain injuries in the Cowichan Valley is reeling after the recent theft of tools from a storage shed.

Chris Rafuse, the executive director of the Cowichan Brain Injury Society in Duncan, says the items stolen included carving tools used in the society's "Let's Carve" program, which provides "therapeutic recreation" for people in need.

"It took a toll on us," Rafuse said of the theft, adding that it's the latest blow to an organization that was already facing financial challenges.

Because the society is not a designated charity, the executive director said, it has been unable to fundraise. The organization is currently operating on private funding, and is looking for a new location after being told it needs to leave its current one by March, Rafuse said.

"The solution is we're going to have to pack up everything and put it in a storage unit until we can get our charitable designation," she said. "I feel like we're a dog that's chasing its tail … I feel desperate."

Rupert Scow, who runs the Let's Carve program as a "peer mentor," said carving is a valuable exercise for people with brain injuries. Since suffering a stroke in 2016, he said he has relied on carving as a way to continue his recovery.

"After you're finished your hospital rehab, then there's no place, really, for you to go," Scow said. "Each individual has to search out and find places like this. Now that there is one, we'd like to keep it going."

Rafuse said the carving program can be beneficial for people who have had strokes, tumours or traumatic head injuries, as well as people with mental health conditions including depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

She estimated there are roughly 3,400 people in the Cowichan Valley who could benefit from such therapy, and that those people will have to travel to Nanaimo or Victoria if the society is forced to close its doors.

North Cowichan Duncan RCMP are investigating the theft, but Rafuse said they haven't informed her of any leads in the case. She said the society has started a GoFundMe to try to recover the estimated $10,000 value of the tools.