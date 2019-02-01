

Vancouver Islanders were bragging about blossoms as the rest of Canada froze and now we'll be taking our medicine as cold arctic air pushes its way across the province.

Beginning Sunday night temperatures will dip five to 10 degrees below what islanders are used to.

The arctic winds will potentially bring snow squalls that could lead to a significant snowfall, according to Environment Canada.

Where the snow could fall and just how much is still uncertain.

The cold conditions will continue into next week.

A special weather statement is in effect for East Vancouver Island from Courtenay to Duncan and Nanoose Bay.