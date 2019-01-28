Lifeguards at a West Shore YMCA are among those being hailed for their quick actions in saving a young boy from drowning.

The CEO of Langford’s YMCA confirms multiple people helped rescue a child from a near drowning at the pool Sunday afternoon.

"Everybody kind of frantically started running around," said Karlie Wilson, an off-duty paramedic who was at the pool with her husband, Kyle Klint, also a paramedic.

"Both of us kind of looked over at the top of the waterslides, realized we saw one of the lifeguards there who was swimming a little boy out of the water."

Klint said he and his wife were in the right place at the right time and began administering CPR to the boy, while caring for his mother and father who were in shock.

"He looked lifeless in the water. He was very, very pale," said Klint. "Mom was very upset, understandably so, and we basically tried to let her know what was happening, and dad was right there during the whole resuscitation."

The emergency measures worked, and the boy was revived.

"After an unknown amount of time, I'm not even sure how long, but he started to take breaths on his own," said Wilson.

It was all thanks to two teams, paramedics and lifeguards, joining as one.

"The lifeguards did an amazing job getting everything moving and we basically just facilitated what they had already started," said Klint.

Whether on-duty or off, Wilson said the need to jump in and help is just part of the job.

"If you have the training and you have the skills and ability to help somebody, why wouldn't you?" she said.

The Langford Y's CEO said the boy was conscious before he was transported to hospital.