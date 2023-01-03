Boy, 5, in hospital after being struck by car in Courtenay, B.C.

A young boy is in hospital following a crash with a car in Courtenay, B.C., on Tuesday morning.

According to the Comox Valley RCMP, officers were called to the 400-block of Woods Avenue around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a child being struck by a car.

Officers arrived at the scene and blocked off the road as first responders treated the boy. He was then taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to RCMP.

"The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and has been fully cooperative with the investigation," said Comox Valley RCMP Const. Monika Terragni in a statement.

"There is no indication that speed, impairment, or carelessness were factors in this incident," she said.

Police say the boy is expected to recover from his injuries, and the street has since re-opened to traffic.

Mounties are reminding drivers and pedestrians to be careful as the school season returns after winter holidays.

"This is an unfortunate reminder for both pedestrians and drivers to be extra careful during the busy times children are headed to and from school," said Terragni.