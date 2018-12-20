

CTV Vancouver Island





A bomb threat in Port Alberni had people on high alert Thursday.

Mounties and firefighters responded to a shelter on 8th Avenue around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a homemade bomb.

The shelter and neighbouring homes were evacuated while student and staff at a nearby school were also moved to a safe and secure area.

An Emergency Operations Centre was activated and emergency shelter and transit plans were provided to anyone who was displaced.

RCMP confirm that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

They have yet to say whether the device that prompted the response was real or not.