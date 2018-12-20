Bomb threat at Port Alberni shelter prompts evacuations
RCMP responded to a report of a homemade bomb at a shelter in Port Alberni Thurs., Dec. 20, 2018. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 5:38PM PST
A bomb threat in Port Alberni had people on high alert Thursday.
Mounties and firefighters responded to a shelter on 8th Avenue around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a homemade bomb.
The shelter and neighbouring homes were evacuated while student and staff at a nearby school were also moved to a safe and secure area.
An Emergency Operations Centre was activated and emergency shelter and transit plans were provided to anyone who was displaced.
RCMP confirm that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
They have yet to say whether the device that prompted the response was real or not.