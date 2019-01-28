

CTV Vancouver Island





Vandals smashed out custom-built windows at an Esquimalt liquor store over the weekend.

The Tudor House Liquor Store was forced to delay opening Sunday after five windows were shattered overnight.

Staff said a check of security cameras did not show the vandals, but they believe something like a slingshot was used to fling projectiles at the large glass panels.

They later found small bolt-like pieces inside the store.

"There is an investigation in course and if you have any information that can help us identify this person, please report it to the Victoria police or Victoria Crime Stoppers," the store wrote in a Facebook post.

Tudor House did open for business later Sunday with plywood panels covering the smashed-out windows.

Owners expect the custom windows will costs thousands of dollars to replace.