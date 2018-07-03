

Mounties say a dive team has recovered the body of a woman who went missing last week from Thetis Lake.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, the Capital Regional District announced that the main beach at Thetis Lake Regional Park was closed.

West Shore RCMP told CTV News the operation was connected to the search for View Royal resident Debra Evans-Hayes, who was last seen last Wednesday.

Information led RCMP to launch a search at Thetis Lake in the days following her disappearance, but the official search was called off after several days.

An underwater recovery team was deployed to search an isolated area of the lake Tuesday.

Police sent out a news release confirming Evans-Hayes was found dead and the investigation has been handed over to the BC Coroner's Service.

The incident is not considered suspicious, RCMP say.

The main beach at Thetis Lake Regional Park was expected to remain closed for the day.