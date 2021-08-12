VICTORIA -- A 31-year-old man missing from the Comox Valley has been found dead, police said Thursday.

Darrell Featherstone was reported missing on Aug. 6 when he failed to show up for work and stopped contacting his friends and family.

Police said at the time that it was unusual for Featherstone to be out of touch with his family and friends for more than a few days at a time.

Foul play is not suspected in the man’s death, the Comox Valley RCMP said in a statement Thursday.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the circumstances of his death, according to the RCMP.

Police would like to thank all of the volunteers who helped search for the man.