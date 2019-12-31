VICTORIA -- Victoria police are investigating a sudden death in the city's downtown core.

The body of a man was found on the sidewalk in the 800-block of Pandora Avenue Tuesday morning.

Victoria police had set up a white tent over the remains before 8 a.m.

Multiple naloxone kits, used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose, could be seen on the surrounding sidewalk.

Police say the death is not considered suspicious at this time.

The BC Coroners Service says the man is believed to have been in his 40s.