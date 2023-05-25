Body found near Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich

Human remains were discovered Thursday morning near the Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich.

Several Saanich police officers were on scene along the trail near Carey Road and Ravine Way.

Several Saanich police officers were on scene along the trail near Carey Road and Ravine Way. (CTV News)

Police tape blocked a pedestrian walkway down to the trail on the east side of Carey Road.

A forensic investigator was taking photos under the Carey Road overpass before 9 a.m.

Saanich police are expected to provide information about the discovery later Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.