Body found in water off Colwood, B.C., prompts police and coroner response
Police and the B.C. Coroners Service closed a section of beach in Colwood, B.C., after a body was found in the water off Esquimalt Lagoon.
West Shore RCMP say they were called to the area after the body was located around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Mounties say an investigation into the person's death is ongoing, though foul play is not suspected at this time.
"No further information can be provided pending the next of kin notification," said Const. Meghan Groulx of the West Shore RCMP in a statement.
"We would like to thank the public for allowing space to investigate while on scene this afternoon. [The beach] has since been re-opened," she said.
Officers had taped off a large section of the beach area Thursday afternoon. Investigators were taking photos of a small, dark-coloured car parked near the beach shortly after 1 p.m.
The B.C. Coroners Service is also conducting its own investigation into the person's death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.
