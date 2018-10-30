

CTV Vancouver Island





A Saanich street was shut down for hours as police investigated the discovery of a dead body Tuesday morning.

Ravine Way was closed between the Pat Bay Highway and Vernon Avenue after police were called to the area for a sudden death around 11:30 a.m.

The body was reportedly discovered behind a Tim Hortons in the Saanich Plaza.

Several firefighters and paramedics were also on scene.

Police have confirmed there's nothing suspicious about the death and no foul play is suspected.