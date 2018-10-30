Body found behind Saanich Tim Horton's, no foul play
Ravine Way was shut down to traffic Tuesday morning after the discovery of a body near Saanich Plaza. Oct. 30, 2018. (CTV Vancouver Island)
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 1:01PM PDT
A Saanich street was shut down for hours as police investigated the discovery of a dead body Tuesday morning.
Ravine Way was closed between the Pat Bay Highway and Vernon Avenue after police were called to the area for a sudden death around 11:30 a.m.
The body was reportedly discovered behind a Tim Hortons in the Saanich Plaza.
Several firefighters and paramedics were also on scene.
Police have confirmed there's nothing suspicious about the death and no foul play is suspected.